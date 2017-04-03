Mylan recalls some EpiPens for defective parts

A crucial treatment for severe allergic reactions is the subject of a recall. The FDA announced on Friday, March 31, 2017 that Meridian Medical Technologies issued a voluntary recall of 13 lots o the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. The recall is due to a defective part that could cause the dives to not activate.
The specific lots were distributed between Dec. 17, 2015 and July 1, 2016. Below is a list of the affected lots.
|Product/Dosage
|NDC Number
|Lot Number
|Expiration Date
|EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN767
|April 2017
|EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|5GN773
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM631
|April 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|5GM640
|May 2017
|EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg
|49502-501-02
|6GN215
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM082
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM072
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM081
|September 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM088
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM199
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM091
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM198
|October 2017
|EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg
|49502-500-02
|6GM087
|October 2017
According to the recall notice, the reported number of failures is small. Consumers are advised to keep and use their current EpiPens if needed until they get replacement. Questions should be directed to Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com.