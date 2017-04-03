Mylan recalls some EpiPens for defective parts - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mylan recalls some EpiPens for defective parts

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A crucial treatment for severe allergic reactions is the subject of a recall.  The FDA announced on Friday, March 31, 2017 that Meridian Medical Technologies issued a voluntary recall of 13 lots o the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.  The recall is due to a defective part that could cause the dives to not activate.

The specific lots were distributed between Dec. 17, 2015 and July 1, 2016.  Below is a list of the affected lots.

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date
EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017
EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017
EpiPen Jr. Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017
EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017

According to the recall notice, the reported number of failures is small.  Consumers are advised to keep and use their current EpiPens if needed until they get  replacement.  Questions should be directed to Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com.

