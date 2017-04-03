Fugitives from Illinois captured in Lewisburg, WV

A couple who have been on the run from Illinois were pulled over in Lewisburg, WV. Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department were alerted to be on the look out for the couple's vehicle after a license plate reader located on I-64 picked up the car when it passed by.

Corey Young, 20, of Sandwich, IL and Kristen Northrop, 23, of Plano, IL are each charged with being a fugitive from justice. They are wanted on felony theft charges and also for possession o alcohol by a minor.

Both Young and Northrop are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. They will be extradited to Illinois to face charges there.