59News receives top honors from AP and WVBA

It was a weekend of awards for media organizations in Virginia and West Virginia. The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters held their awards luncheon at the Hotel Roanoke at noon on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Then later in the evening on Saturday, The West Virginia Broadcasters Association held their awards dinner at 6 p.m.

At the ceremony in Roanoke, 59News brought home the superior awards for the group's top two categories. First, our news professionals received the Award for Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias by a Small Market Television Station. That ranks 59News as the number one organization across both states. Of even more significance was receiving the Douglas Southall Freeman Award for Public Service through Television Journalism. The award was issued for WVNS' efforts to assist local communities to recover from the devastating floods in June 23, 2016. The award reads as follows.

This Award is presented in recognition of outstanding public service through the telecasting of news. Television has an unusual opportunity in this field when competence is matched by devotion to duty. The Award, the highest honor this organization can bestow, is named in memory of Dr. Douglas Southall Freeman, famous editor and historian and one of the first radio commentators in this country. Dr. Freeman ever exemplified the high ideals we seek to promote. Such recognition is given annually for unusually thorough coverage of an event or occurrence of importance to the community served, or for the effective presentation, through news and news-documentary programs, of issues affecting the community interests and well being. Judges are asked to give special weight to initiative, planning, comprehensiveness of coverage, clarity, interest, vision and understanding in promoting the public welfare, and usefulness in terms of goals sought.

The West Virginia Broadcasters Association also honors 59News. The station received the award for Best TV Creative, for our "We're All In this Together" campaign. The campaign brought focus to the explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine and how 59News brought continuing coverage of the disaster from when the first call came from emergency services to the sentencing of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship.

The WVBA honored the station with two awards in connection with the coverage of the flooding in 2015. Those awards included Best Locally Produced Television Show for "The 1,000 Year Flood, Helping Our Neighbors." The show was a special that looked at the devastation as it happened and the ongoing recovery efforts. The other award was for Best Use of Digital Media, which focused on the use of web and social media to cover the flooding through the use of Facebook, Twitter and in depth web stories to keep the public informed of the latest information as it was happening. The digital coverage also included fundraising efforts for flood victims that were broadcast live on Facebook.