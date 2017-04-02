U.S. Judge Gets Rid of a Lawsuit For a Mine Explosion in WV

A United States judge gets rid of a lawsuit dealing with a mine explosion in West Virginia.

A federal judge in West Virginia has tossed out a lawsuit filed by relatives of 78 miners who were killed in the 1968 mine explosion at Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine in Farmington.

On Friday (4/1) the U.S. District Judge, Irene Keeley in Clarksburg ruled that laws at the time showed there was a two year window to file a lawsuit. The latest lawsuit filed was based on a federal mine inspector's memo written two years after the explosion.

The families, had received $10,000 from the company and they said they did not find out about the memo until 2008.