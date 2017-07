Beginning Tuesday, April 4th at 7:00 in the morning, the Division of Highways is closing a lane on Route 19 near the New River Gorge Bridge to make bridge repairs in the area.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane from milepost 18.5 to 21. The DOH says people should expect delays and should allow additional time for their commute or travel on a different route.They expect the repairs to be finished on October 19th.