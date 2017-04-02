Shots Fired at a Festival Near Petersburg, VA

A festival right outside of Petersburg, VA turned ugly after shots were fired.

People gathered at Virginia Motorsports Park for the 2nd annual Spring Fest. The popular race features a car show and a concert.

Authorities said during the festival shots were fired from multiple locations Saturday night (4/1) leaving two people injured.

One witness said, "We were all sitting there listening to music then all of a sudden we heard POW POW POW POW and everyone started running, it was crazy."

Both people are expected to be okay. Right now police don't have any suspects in custody.