Ford is recalling 52,000 trucks because they may move in park. Ford motor is plans to recall all F-250 trucks.

In a statement, Ford encouraged owners of the 6.2 liter models to always use their parking break as a safety precaution. So far there haven't been any reports of injuries or accidents because of the defect.

The recall includes trucks built at a Kentucky plant beginning in October of 2015. Ford said the fix will be free.