Death Toll Climbs After Flooding in Columbia

Cleanup efforts continue in Southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of flood waters, mud and debris through a small city.

The severe weather left at least 200 people dead - leaving many more injured and homeless. People in Mocoa dug through piles of rocks and wooden planks working to salvage anything that was left. With little drinking water and no power, authorities had to suspend the search and rescue efforts throughout the night.

Residents continue to desperately search for their loved ones who disappeared in the dark of night. Authorities expect the death toll to rise.