Princess Whatsername performance held in Fayetteville

By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
A performance of Princess Whatsername was held at the Historic Fayette Theatre. The show is about a princess who when she wakes from sleeping can't remember anything. The play shows her journey to discover her identity and the characters she meets along the way.

"We do have such a varying cast, we have children in the cast that are dwarves, and it's just such good quality entertainment for the family, it's just a great two hours," said Sharon Bibb, Director.

If you couldn't make it to Sunday's performance, you can see the show again next Friday and Saturday at 7:00p.m.

