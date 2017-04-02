Dietitian warns against high consumption of sodium

Food like deli meat, soups, and even processed foods are easy to prepare and easier to enjoy. But nutritionist Richard Williams says those foods are usually high in sodium, which he says could be harmful to your health.

"If somebody had a significant heart condition like congestive heart failure or kidney disease, things that were affected drastically by sodium intake then they would definitely need to be more drastic in what they need to do. But people who have hypertension for example they need to make small changes. So limiting your processed food is definitely one of the main things," said Williams, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist.

Williams has been a registered dietitian for more than a decade. He says over the past few years he's seen an increase in people with preexisting heart conditions looking for ways to eat healthier. While sodium can be hard to avoid, there are some easy ways to limit your intake.

Williams suggests limiting your intake of processed foods, soups or anything that comes out of a box. As with any life change, Williams says healthier eating begins with taking small steps, and easing into the changes.

"You're able to stick to small changes over the long run, then when you try to do something drastic it gets overwhelming. You basically quit, then you go back to the way you were eating and this is diabetes, weight management everything that you can think of it all kind of falls under the same thing thing," Williams added.