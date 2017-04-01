Federal Judge Rejects President Trump's Free Speech Defense in L - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Federal Judge Rejects President Trump's Free Speech Defense in Lawsuit

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump's free speech defense against a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign.
    
Trump's lawyers sought to dismiss the lawsuit by three protesters who say they were roughed up by his supporters at a March 2016 rally in Louisville. Trump's lawyers contend that when the candidate said "Get 'em out of here," he didn't intend for his supporters to use force.
    
Two women and a man say they were shoved and punched by audience members as Trump directed them from the podium. Much of it was captured on video and widely broadcast during the campaign.
    
Judge David J. Hale in Louisville ruled Friday that the suit against Trump, his campaign and three of his supporters can proceed.

