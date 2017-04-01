Police Search for Suspect in Shooting of Webster County Deputy

A Webster County Deputy Sheriff has been treated and released from a hospital, after being shot at by a man following a traffic stop on Saturday.

The sheriff deputy notified 911 that he was on a traffic stop on Meadow Fork Road in the Cowen area just before 7p.m. A short time later he radioed the 911 center, and said shots had been fired and he was in pursuit.

The deputy later advised he had been hit, and was ending the pursuit to check himself for injuries.

The deputy was wearing his vest, and said the bullet did not penetrate his vest.

The search is ongoing for the vehicle and person involved.

Authorities are looking for a white man with long shaggy dark hair and a beard. Unknown height and weight, mid to late 30's. The man was last seen wearing a red flannel hoodie shirt, and ball cap.

The man was in a bright blue Chevy Cavalier with tinted windows and black plastic bumpers. The license plate number is unknown due to an obstructed plate.

If you have any information call the Webster County 911 Center at 304-871-7171.

