Raleigh County Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges

A Raleigh County man is facing a number of drug charges after being spotted driving erratically.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department says Cpl. Talley was patrolling Coal River Road in Dameron when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically and crossing the center line of the road. That's when he stopped the vehicle.

The driver was Bradley Michael Smith. Cpl. Talley says he could immediately tell Smith was under the influence.During the stop, Cpl. Talley found 2 ounces of Marijuana- packed to sell. He also found 5 grams of Marijuana concentrate, 51 Xanax and 100 Clonezapam pills. In addition, $4700.00 was found.



Smith was charged with DUI of a Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task force helped Cpl. Talley in the investigation.