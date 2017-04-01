Raleigh County Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:

A Raleigh County man is facing a number of drug charges after being spotted driving erratically. 

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department says Cpl. Talley was patrolling Coal River Road in Dameron when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically and crossing the center line of the road. That's when he stopped the vehicle. 

The driver was Bradley Michael Smith. Cpl. Talley says he could immediately tell Smith was under the influence.During the stop, Cpl. Talley found 2 ounces of Marijuana- packed to sell. He also found 5 grams of Marijuana concentrate, 51 Xanax and 100 Clonezapam pills. In addition, $4700.00 was found. 

Smith was charged with DUI of a Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The Raleigh County Drug and Violent  Crime Task force helped Cpl. Talley in the investigation.    

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.