Humane Society of Raleigh County hosts kitten event

The Humane Society of Raleigh County hosted a kitten shower to prepare for the upcoming kitten season. During the event people could learn how to become a foster for kittens at the shelter, and even learn how to bottle feed kittens.

Most kittens are too young to get vaccinated so employees at the shelter say it's important for them to live in their own environment, outside of the shelter to stay healthy.

"If they're in a home where they can have one on one attention, somebody who can watch just solely them instead of watching hundreds, we know that they'll be gaining weight and staying healthier, there's less chance of them contracting diseases and their body weight dropping," said Angela Messer, Rescue Coordinator.

If you would like to become a foster parent you can visit the shelter on Grey Flats road and fill out an application.