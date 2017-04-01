Quota Club hosts Empty Bowls fundraiser in Beckley

The Quota Club of Beckley hosted their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit food pantries in Raleigh County.

"This is just a great fundraiser for them. The wonderful bowls they create, and the soup and the food is just delicious," said Lynn Carr, Raleigh County resident.

On Saturday the Quota Club hosted their 4th Annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. With your event ticket you could try soup from eight different restaurants including The Dish, 304 Chophouse and Dobra Zupa. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit food pantries in Raleigh County.

"It's wonderful to know this function, this event, goes back into the food bank. It's wonderful to help," Carr added.

As a former social worker who also spent time helping veterans in need, Paulette Buzbee has seen first-hand how great the need is for food shelters.

"I know there's so many people in need out there and things like this are so important to our community and I'm proud to say Beckley does a really good job, especially our Quota Club," said Paulette Buzbee, Raleigh County resident.

Quota Club members like Debby Nichol agree, and says this year food shelters need more donations than ever to serve people in need. This year, they're hoping to raise $20,000 for their cause.

"We want everyone in the community to be involved in this project, to be aware that we do have a need in our own area for food we've been doing this for four years and this year the need is greater than ever," said Nichol.

But Saturday isn't the first day people are getting involved with the charity. Community members and even students have been working all year to hand make clay bowls to send home with people during the event.

But if you couldn't make it to Saturday's fundraiser, you can still make a donation for the cause by purchasing a clay bowl at the Youth Museum or the gift shop inside Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.