Credit Expert Visits Beckley

A touring financial expert visited Raleigh County to teach community members the best ways to spend and save money.

Coretta Farrar, also known as the Credit Queen, traveled in from North Carolina to host a seminar on Saturday April 1, 2017 at the Beckley Art Center. The event was called Coffee and Credit with Coretta.

Farrar spoke to a group of people about ways to improve credit scores and efficient spending and saving methods.

"One of the things we're talking about today is creating a budget; how much you make versus how much you spend," Farrar said. "I'm encouraging consumers to look at their credit report. A lot of people are afraid of their credit. But just looking at your report to see what's on it. A lot of times it's not as bad as you think, and the items that are on their could easily be fixed."

Farrar said she has a master's degree in business management and is using it to help others achieve credit and other financial success. She told 59News she tours internationally, even as far as London to give seminars.

Her next stop will be in Fredericksburg, Va. next Saturday April 8, 2017.