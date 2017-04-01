Exhibition Coal Mine Opens For 55th Season

A popular local attraction that displays southern West Virginia's coal heritage begins its 2017 season.

The Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley is now open again for its 55th year. It features underground mine tours, a coal history museum and more.

The spot has become a must-go for travelers passing through Raleigh County.

"There's not many places in this country you can go underground," Leslie Baker, Exhibition Coal Mine operations director. "And the other thing is our heritage; people really don't understand what all the benefits are that coal brought to our country."

There's also a fudgery and gift shop to enjoy inside the museum of the Exhibition Coal Mine. It will be open until November 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

