38th Annual Toughman Contest draws crowd

Friday night is the beginning of the 38th Annual Toughman Contest at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

"At the end of the night I'm always wanting more. That's the bad part about it. That's why you keep coming back because you're always wanting more," said Brandon Hendricks, competitor.

On Friday night Hendricks was one of the 130 competitors fighting to make it to another round. Only half of the athletes registered in the Toughman Contest will make it to the second half of the competition on Saturday night.

However, that doesn't keep athletes like Sarah Coffey from taking on the challenge.

"Just the adrenaline, I just feel like I'm decent at it and I feel comfortable in there. I feel like I can take the hits. I'm going to get hit, I don't feel like I can feel it so I can keep going," said Coffey.

Coffey is the defending champion for her weight class. Last year, she decided to compete just weeks before the contest. But this year, she's spent months training and boxing to prepare for the big event.

"You've got a minute, so you're out there just going as hard as you can for a minute. A lot of it is wild and crazy swinging just trying not to stop. With boxing, you're a little more laid back and you're actually throwing punches and actually moving around," said Coffey.

There are four different weight classes for both men and women and up to $12,000 in total prize money

