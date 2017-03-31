Princeton Fire Department now has the funds for new trucks - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton Fire Department now has the funds for new trucks

The Princeton City Council held a meeting on Friday, March 31, 2017. In the meeting the council approved for new fire trucks.

The Princeton City Fire Department requested three new trucks earlier this month. Friday, the city council voted to give them 1.8 million dollars to help buy those new trucks.

The fire chief says this is going to help keep the people of Princeton safe.

"This just gives us newer versions of quality trucks. This is something that's going to provide years of service to our people that is well worth the money that is spent on them," said Chief of Princeton Fire Department, Chad Bailey 

The fire department will also be selling three of their old trucks to help pay for these new trucks.

