Local student wins West Virginia Geographic Bee

Students from across West Virginia were in Mercer County on Friday, March 31, 2017 to compete in the Geographic Bee.

The event was held in the Alexander Fine Arts Building at Concord University. Students from 4th through 8tgh grade were competing to participate in the National Bee. This is the 29th year the bee has been held and the winners get some pretty nice prizes.

"The first place winner today will receive $100 cash from National Geographic and a concise world atlas and a trip to Washington, D.C. to the national geographic bee on May 17," said Linda Poff, West Virginia Bee Coordinator.

Hunter Midcap of Wheeling, an 8th grader from St. Michael Parish School, is the first place winner in the 2017 West Virginia Geographic Bee.