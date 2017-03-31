WVU hosts Wastewater Workshop

West Virginia University's National Environmental Services Center hosted a workshop for small communities with their own wastewater systems to develop better management plans.

They brought in small communities from all over that serve 4,000 or fewer customers to participate in the Sustainable Management of Rural and Small Water and Wastewater Systems workshop at Twin Falls State Park.

Participants learned how to best use their existing systems and about the new technologies that could benefit their residents. The workshop focuses on 10 key management areas such as operational optimization and resiliency, infrastructure stability, product quality, water resource adequacy, financial viability, stakeholder understanding and support.

"In some communities we are dumping the water directly in the rivers and streams if we could implement that newer technologies to collect that water and treat it our over all water would be better 'cause our community would be better," said Richard Bajura, Director of the National Research Center for Coal and Energy

WVU's National Environmental Services Center also helped those attending the workshop figure out the best way to get funding for the new technology.