Tazewell Deputies Accepting Youth Academy Applications

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is now taking applications for their youth academy. It's for high school students in the county. It's from June 12, 2017 through June 16, 2017. The academy is free. The class is limited to 25 students. This is their third year for the youth academy.

Major Harold Heatley said, "This is an opportunity for us to talk to them, show them some of the things that we deal with, show them some of the things that if they're considering a job in law enforcement, this kind of gives them a little insight on what they might be getting into."

You can find applications at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office or at any one of the high schools in Tazewell County.