WV Residents Speak About A Proposed Tax Increase On Cigarettes

The budget in West Virginia is still in , 2017.e making. 59News wanted to know what people in our area think of a proposed tax increase on cigarettes. 71 year old Kermit Stacy was leaving a gas station in Bluefield on Friday March 31, 2017. Stacy said he doesn't mind the idea of taxes being increased on cigarettes.

Stacy said, "Cigarettes tax would be ok because they're bad for people anyway." He doesn't smoke. Stacy said, "It might even slow down the smoke, make people healthier. I think it would help out in the long run."

Not everyone is for the idea of a proposed tax increase on cigarettes. 22 year old Betty Odom of McDowell County is against it. Odom said, "I think it's kind of ridiculous because you got a lot of people that smokes and we can't even afford them if they keep on going up." Odom said she been smoking for years.. She said, "I mean if they keep on going up everybody is gon just quite or find something else or something."



The last day of session is April 8th.

