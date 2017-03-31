Local law enforcement try to crack down on underage drinking

On Thursday, March 30, 2017, law enforcement officers from the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office along with with Agents from the ABCA to conduct an Underage Alcohol Sting throughout Raleigh County. During the sting, a total of 88 establishments were visited.

According to Caption Paul Blume, the underage buyers went into local establishments with agents and officers. The underage buyers tried to buy alcohol with their state issued ID cards, which clearly state they are under the legal buying age of 21.

“At no time was any deception attempted during the sting and the underage buyers were instructed to leave the store without any further attempts to purchase if the sale was refused by the clerk. If carded by the clerks, the underage buyers presented their actual ID that clearly states “Under 21” on the card. The sting was conducted as an ongoing effort by local law enforcement and the ABCA to deter the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21," said Cpt. Blume.

The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program provided funds for the sting and it was coordinated by the WV Southern Regional Highway Safety Office and the ABCA.

Clerks or servers, who sold alcohol illegally are facing charges of Selling Alcohol to a Person Under 21. The businesses also face further penalties from the ABCA.

“The Southern Regional Highway Safety Office will continue to work in conjunction with local law enforcement and the ABCA throughout the region in an effort to crack down on underage consumption of alcohol.”

A list of establishments facing charges of illegally selling alcohol to a Person Under the Age of 21 are as follows: