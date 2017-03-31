House Passes Tougher Tanning Bill For Minors



This week House legislators passed house bill 2520. A bill that would ban minors 18 and under from using tanning salons. Those favoring the Bill say the law is needed to bring awareness to the health risks associated with minors and tanning .However opponents argue the decision to tan should be left up to the parents.

Sissy Halsted has been in the tanning business for more than 30 years and owns Sissy's Tanning in Crab Orchard.

"To me its not up to the government I think that should be up to the parents you know like at 16 you can drive by your self you can go out in the woods by yourself with a gun at 15 at 16 with parental consent you can get a tattoo."



Under current state law, children under 14 are banned from tanning bed businesses. Those 14-17 needs their parents permission.

State legislators say the bill is aimed at bringing awareness to skin cancer risks



"We worry an increase risk for skin cancer associated with even just one tanning session especially the younger you are when you do that the worst the risk for non melanoma as well as melanoma skin cancer," Joe Sheetz said. Sheetz is a Physician's Assistant in dermatology with Derm One located in Bluefield West Virginia. He added that there are also other methods to tanning that are considered a healthier approach. "Spray tanning or sunless tanners that you can buy over the counter are safe because they are not absorb into the skin and so that is an alternative."



Despite the concerns Sissy said there are multiple benefits to using tanning beds that some people may be unaware of.



"It dries up acne, its good for Psoriasis Eczema my brother comes down here after closing time his back hurts he has arthritis the heat on his back," she said."



Now that the Bill has passed the House it will be sent to the Senate for a vote.



