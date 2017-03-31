Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser Returns To Beckley

Preparations are underway for an annual tradition to help local food pantries and those in need.



Now in its fourth year, the Empty Bowls Project has raised 44-thousand dollars.

The fundraiser includes more than 900 hand painted bowls made by students and volunteers from the community.

The event is organized by the Quota Club of Beckley and the Youth Museum.

"Tickets are 15 dollars and you get to select your own bowl to take home with you and you get a lovely soup lunch several tastings from different restaurants around town," Organizer, Rebecca Beckett said.

The event takes place Saturday morning at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley from 11a.m. to 1a.m.