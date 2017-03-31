Raleigh County Landfill Unveils New Energy Facility



Officials with The Raleigh County Landfill are proud to announce their latest green energy project.



After a year in the works, the landfill now houses The New River Energy Facility. It includes two large generators that converts gas from the landfill into electricity. James Allen, Executive Director for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority,said the amount of electricity generated is enough to power more than 2000 homes.

"Wow we are able to actually proactively do something with the gas and generate electricity which is also creating jobs its generating revenue for the landfill and its also creating a very nice relationship with the investors."

According to the Environmental protection agency, Beckley is now one of three landfills in the state that has the ability to turn gas into electricity.