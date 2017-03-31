SJ Neathawk Kicks Off Home Solutions Expo in Lewisburg



Friday was the first day for homeowners in Lewisburg to find the newest trends in home improvement.



The inside and outside of SJ Neathawk Lumber was filled with factory representatives and vendors. They set up booths to answer any questions shoppers have about improving or building their home. Products range from animal feed, to hardware and bathroom vanities, and more.



Eddie Flynn, Vice President of Sales for Wallace Hardware and a vendor at the expo says, "It's good for us. Not only to understand what our dealer needs but also what their customers need. That helps us supply our dealers and get them a better product for what they need, especially for the money and the quality of the product."



The Home Solutions Expo at SJ Neathawk is open again Saturday, April 1st from 8AM until 2PM.