Greenbrier River Watershed Association Plans Clean Up for April 1st

In Greenbrier County, It's time to make the Greenbrier River shine!



The Greenbrier River Watershed Association is participating in a state wide program sponsored by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Division of Highways. Its called "Make it Shine."



Saturday, April 1st, at 10AM volunteers plan to head to the Anthony Boat Launch to clean up trash near the river. "We chose this particular area this year because of the flood we had last summer. We've noticed that there's been a lot of trash along the river," says organizer Jennifer Baker.



The clean up begins at the Anthony Boat Launch at 10AM. If you would like to clean up a different area of the river, you can call the watershed at 304- 647-4792 and they will come pick up the trash you collect.