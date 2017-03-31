Social media post leads to arrests in Fayette County

A race down Route 19 is captured on video then posted to Facebook. Now two people are arrested and two others are wanted on a variety of charges.

According to deputies, the video showed a race in the Glen Jean and Mt. Hope area. The vehicles were exceeding speeds of 100 MPH and were weaving in and out of traffic. At least one of the vehicles even passed a person on the right shoulder.

Deputies were able to determine who was involved in the race from viewing the video. Lateesha Laneil Sparks, 28, of Mt.Hope and Myles David Moore, 19, of Fayetteville, WV were arrested on charges of Racing on the Highway, Reckless Driving, Conspiracy and Failure to Obey Traffic Signals. There are two more arrests pending in the investigation.

"Racing at high speeds on our highways and recklessly endangering the lives of innocent motorists is something that we will not tolerate," said Sheriff Fridley. "In this incident the criminal conduct of these individuals would have gone undetected had they not posted a video of their illegal conduct to Facebook for everyone to enjoy. When this video was shared with the Sheriff's Office it provided clear proof of the suspects' conduct and made our job a little easier."

The other two suspects will be charged when they are captured. Their names have not been released.