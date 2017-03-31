WV receives grant to transition vets to agriculture jobs - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WV receives grant to transition vets to agriculture jobs

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
McDowell and Raleigh are among nine West Virginia counties to receive grants from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.  The money is for the West Virginia National Guard's "Patriot Guardens" initiative, which helps to train veterans for agricultural opportunities.  

The West Virginia National Guard Foundation, Inc. received $175,000 to launch a new two-year project called HARVEST.  That stands for Heritage Agriculture & Rural Veterans Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Transition.  The program provides training in agriculture production and agri-business development opportunities for returning military and Guard members as well as veterans transitioning into the workplace.

The project focuses on those former military and National Guard members who are in rural farming counties, particularly Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Nicholas and Raleigh.  There will be particular emphasis in regions where the National Guard is transitioning armories into agriculture training hubs and in areas with post-mine land use tracts that are usable for agriculture.

