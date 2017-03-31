Stormy, the Mini-Horse, Brings Cheer to Kids at WVU Medicine Children's

With its soft fur and heart shaped nose, a mini horse that visited children in Morgantown may have healing powers too.

Hunter Darby, WVU Medicine Children's Patient said, "It's always really nice and awesome to have people think of you and bring things around to try and brighten up your day!"

Stormy, the miniature horse recently visited WVU Medicine Children's providing comfort and distraction for young patients.

"Madeline has been here for almost three weeks and to see her smile like that and to get up out of bed for the first time to see a pony, that's just, it just melts my heart and makes me feel really incredibly blessed," said Mary Lough, patient's mother.

Madeline is one of the many patients who had the chance to meet and help accessorize Stormy with bows! Standing at 31 inches tall, Stormy visits Ruby Memorial Hospital once a month delivering countless smiles, memories, and laughs.

Darby added, "I think she is adorable. I love her shoes. I think they are really really cute."

More visits are planned. Animal therapy is a growing trend in hospitals, but usually with dogs not adorable mini-horses.

"It's truly shock because they are used to dogs and seeing dogs in the hallways. The horse makes a great deal difference in their view of what's going on. They can't quite believe it," said Carol Petitto, Executive Director of On Eagles' Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship.

For Carol Petitto and her team, visiting patients, even if it's just for a few minutes, is their true calling.

"It actually brings me to tears a lot because I realize how important this is to the children and young adults we get to visit here. It really is something else," said Petitto.