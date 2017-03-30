Girls basketball clinic in Beckley

Dozens of WNBA hopefuls filled up Woodrow Wilson's gymnasium Thursday evening, March 30,2017 for the girl's spring basketball clinic.

The clinic included more than 50 elementary and middle school girls from Raleigh County. All of them will be given the opportunity to learn the basic fundamentals of the game.

"Here in Raleigh County, the girls team, during the season, they have to play with the boys, so its a lot difficult for them to make the team, so you have to be really really good to make the team so we need to prepare them right now so they can make the team," said WWHS girl's basketball coach, Brian Nabors.

The clinic runs twice a week up until June 3rd.