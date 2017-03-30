Rhodell Selects New Mayor And Council

There's a new chain of command in the town of Rhodell. Thursday night a special meeting was called to select a new Mayor and council.



William Drennen was the only person nominated for the mayor position. He has decided to serve temporarily until the next election in June. He said the first order of business is to improve the towns outdated water and sewer system.



"These pipes that is in this ground here has been in the ground for 50 years or more, he said.

Unfortunately, the town can't afford the cost of repairs, making it difficult to attract new opportunities."You can't put no new businesses in here without sewer we don't have city sewer in here and without that you can not put a new business in here," he said.



That's just one of the reasons why roughly 40 residents signed a petition to unincorporate their town.

All in hopes of getting some much needed help from the county.



"I just like to see things improve for the better the crime get lower for one thing the water situation get more stabilized," Long time resident Shelia Sargent said. She added that It's a move she agrees with and despite the challenges she's holding on to hope that things will get better.

"We just think it would be better if the town was incorporated it's sad but I love my home."