Local Minor League Teams Receive National Recognition

Mercer County is known for some of the best sports rivalries in the southern West Virginia region. The county is currently home to a pair of Minor League Baseball teams that recently received some national attention.

The Mercer Cup Rivalry is an 11 game series between the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays. The rivalry divides Mercer County baseball fans in half.

Viceland TV filmed a 30 minute documentary on the rivalry, which aired Wednesday, March 29, 2017. According to the Rays G-M, the fan bases are what make this rivalry worthy of national recognition.

"We have loyal fans, and to me, our fans are the best. To Rocky and them over in Bluefield, their fans are the best. But we do, we have good loyal fans and we're going to fill this stadium up, hopefully, this summer," said Rays General Manager, Bobby Choate.

The Appalachian League season is set to begin in late June. The 1st Mercer Cup game is scheduled for July 7th in Bluefield.