The National Park Service is looking for a dozen new teachers

The organization needs local teachers to work with staff at the New River Gorge National River to rework educational programming offered at the park for area schools.

The park is holding a four-day workshop in June and will pay $800 to each of the 12 teachers who attend. Park officials say teachers from all primary and secondary schools can apply.

"Teachers are the experts, so we are hoping to rely on some of their expertise to tell us what they need in their classrooms from us and what they are looking for ways to make our programs stronger we do a lot of programming in Schools as well as programs when they bring in field trips," said Julena Campbell, Public Affairs Officers."

The Park will also be hiring three Teacher Ranger Teachers to help carry out recommendations made in the workshop.

The deadline is April 10, and the workshop is scheduled for June 26 to 29. If you are interested in applying contact, Julena Campbell at 304-465-6523.