Fayette County non-profit organization asking for donations

A local non-profit organization goes above and beyond to care for their community. Warm Hands From Warm Hearts has been supplying the Fayette County area with coats, gloves and hats for several years.But with weather warming up, the group is offering basic necessities for families or as they call them "friends."

Warm Hands From Warm Hearts has received generous donations from churches, community members and even local police departments. These donations allow for the organization to continue their mission of caring for the people of Fayette County.

"We are just really blessed that God has helped us expand from working in a little building in our home to this big building that we can help more people in the community with more items than coats, hats and gloves," said Co-Founder, Kim Bone.

Right now, the organization is asking for non-perishable items, such as food bags and canned food. Their new building is location on Main Street in Oak Hill. Donations can be dropped off from 5 p.m to 8 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and 9 a.m to 12 p.m on Tuesday and Thursday.