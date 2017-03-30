Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Commission Bill

A medicinal marijuana commission could be coming to the Mountain State.

Senate Bill 386, which passed the senate Wednesday March 29, 2017, proposes a medical cannabis commission of more than 15 members under the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Dr. B.K. Vaught, Beckley private practice physician, said while legalizing medical marijuana may benefit certain patients, it could also lead to dangerous long term effects.

"Certainly the misuse of the medication and leading to addiction and so forth is obviously the biggest concern," Dr. Vaught said. "Or addiction and abuse, let's say."

But Dr. Ayne Amjad, another private practice physician in Beckley, told 59News she is for the medical cannabis commission.

She said the positive effects of medicinal marijuana outweigh the negative.

"There's been a lot of studies that it helps with nausea, helps with chronic pain, seizures and some mood disorders as well," Dr. Amjad said. "So medically speaking, I think there are a lot of advantages."

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission would include physicians, a pharmacist, law enforcement and other appointed members. Its main purpose would be to set rules for safely making medical marijuana available to qualifying patients.

"If we had tight regulations of who qualifies who gets that medicine such as cancer patients, patients with seizure disorders," Dr. Amjad said. "I can only see the discrepancy with chronic pain sufferers, how we can have a problem maybe who prescribes that to who."

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission would send its set of rules for approval for the 2018 legislative session. That means its program would start July, 2018 if the bill becomes law.

