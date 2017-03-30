Local High School Students Learn Distracted Driving Dangers Through Simulator

Students at a Raleigh County High School learn about the dangers of distracted driving through a hands on experience.

A distracted driving simulator was at Shady Spring High School Thursday March 30, 2017. It was provided by an organization out of Michigan called Professionals Encouraging Education Reform, or PEERS.

The students got a chance to see just how easy it is to lose control of a vehicle while distracted behind the wheel.

"So it's not just this distant idea, but there are real world consequences to it," Timothy Bulthuis, PEERS road technician. "And we'd rather have them do it in a safe, controlled environment than out on the road."

PEERS is visiting every high school in Raleigh County with the distracted driving simulator during its trip to West Virginia this week. Next its team of road technicians will visit high schools in Florida.

