Crews Work To Fill Potholes in Beckley

Crews at the Public Works Office in Beckley have been working to fill potholes. Due to the mild winter and less salt on the roads, Street Inspector Jerry Stump said there haven't been as many potholes as they usually see during winter time. Stump said they received a new machine to fill the holes.

Stump said, "We have a new patching machine we got last year made up here at Phillips Machine Service. It's been a great investment for us. We're able to use recycled asphalt and a couple additives of rubber and tar. It works pretty good."

Stump said if any resident has potholes in their neighborhood that they would like filled, you can call the Beckley Public Works Office at 304-256-1740.