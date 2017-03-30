Beckley Police Asking For Public Help In 3 Year Old Homicide Case

Detectives in Beckley are still searching for answers in a murder case from 3 years ago. Back in April in of 2014, Sylvia Washington's body was found in her home. Detective Lt. David Allard said she was the victim of an assault and her death is a result of a homicide. They do have persons of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.

Allard said, "Basically no resources left unturned in this case. We're reaching out to anyone that we can to try make sure we're able to bring this to a resolution and ultimately get the person responsible."

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call the Beckley Police Department 304-256-1720.