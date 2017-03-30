RESA 1 AND WV Primary Care Association Promote Community Schools In The Mountain State

The Regional Educational Service Agency along with the West Virginia Primary Care Association held an event on Thursday March 30, 2017 to promote community schools.

An hour long documentary was shown about Oyler School in Ohio. The movie showed it's successful transformation into a community school that provides school based health care to students.

Superintendent of Three Rivers Local Schools in Cincinnati Craig Hockenberry spoke about community schools bringing health care inside schools to students. Hockenberry was principal at Oyler School for almost 16 years.

Hockenberry said, "It's like, if you can look at it, like a one stop shop. Let's say a child is sick, they can go down to the clinic, the health center inside there and get the medication they need and then get right back into a seat."

McDowell County Schools Superintendent Nelson Spencer said they have a community health clinic at Mount View High School and Riverview High School. Spencer said they are starting to incorporate mental health services for students at some schools in McDowell County.

Spencer said, "It's very effective. In the last 2 or 3 years, the clientele that has went in and out of those facilities in our schools has grown with not only our students but community members as well. We want to serve not only the students that were there, but their parents."

School Base Coordinator for the West Virginia Primary Care Association John Kennedy told 59News community schools help enrollment.

Kennedy said, "The research shown that school based health centers have a positive impact on attendance rates, on dropout."