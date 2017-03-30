Sen. Manchin attends meeting at White House on opioid epidemic

West Virginia has been dealing with the opioid epidemic for years. On Thursday, March 30, 2017 U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was at a meeting with President Donald Trump. The meeting focused on the ending the epidemic, not only in West Virginia, but across the nation.

"I was pleased to join President Trump and members of his administration today to discuss the opioid epidemic and the challenges that hundreds of thousands of West Virginians are facing each day because of it," Senator Manchin said. "The President's commission to combat drug addiction and the opioid crisis demonstrates our shared commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic but we must do more. Although Congress passed CARA, there are still not enough resources and funding to properly end this public health crisis once and for all. Since I arrived in the Senate, I have fought against the opioid epidemic in every way I can. I rescheduled Hydrocodone to a schedule II drug, I fought to have Zohydro - a highly addictive substance -taken off the market and I successfully pushed for the reinstatement of the DEA's National Drug Take-Back Day Program. I am committed to working with the President, his administration and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fight opioid abuse from all angles. With 91 people dying from opioid abuse every day, we cannot afford to let this continue. We had a very productive conversation today and this commission only adds to the all-hands-on-deck approach that we need."

Vice President Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus also attended the meeting.