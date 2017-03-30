Huntington Man Charged with Child Abuse After Spanking Child - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Man Charged with Child Abuse After Spanking Child

HUNTINGTON - A man has been arrested after causing severe bruising to a child as a result of spanking.

Justin Allen-Michael Marsha, 31, of Huntington was arrested after the Crimes Against Children Unit developed probable cause against Marsha.

According to a release, the arrest stems from an incident in which Marsha spanked a 2-year-old child with his hand at his residence on Tuesday. Marsha spanked the child with such force that the child suffered from severe bruising. 

He was arrested for child abusing resulting in injury. Marsha was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court and subsequently lodged in the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 case only bond.

