Names of Two People Killed in House Fire Released

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. March 29, 2017

The names of the two individuals who were killed in a house fire in Cross Lanes has been released.

According to a release, 85-year-old William Wade and his wife 85-year-old Elfriede Wade were killed after being entrapped in their home.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that there is no indication that the couple had working smoke detectors in their home.

There is no information as to the cause of the fire at this time.

UPDATE: Dispatchers confirm two fatalities are being reported after a home went up in flames on Wade Drive early Thursday morning. No names are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are responding to a working structure fire in Cross Lanes.

The fire is at 52 Wade Drive. No word on if the structure is occupied.

No injuries are being reported at this time. Several crews are on scene including Cross Lanes ire Department and Institute Fire Department.

The call came in at 2:00 a.m. Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.