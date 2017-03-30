SJ Neathawk Hosts 16th Annual Home Solutions Expo

SJ Neathawk is hosting their 16th annual home solutions expo on March 31st and April 1st. The locally owned business has been in Lewisburg for 70 years.

The home expo will be filled with factory representatives, and demonstrations for homeowners. They are also featuring massive sales on kitchen remodeling materials, paints, flooring, and more.

"The thing that people like the most about this weekend is they get to talk directly to manufacturers. They get to find out what the new trends are in their industry, the new colors, the new products that folks are using," says Doug Goodwin of SJ Neathawk.



The event begins Friday morning at 8 and runs until 6pm. It will also take place Saturday from 8am until 2pm.