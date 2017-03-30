Greenbrier County Organizations Help Renters who Lost Homes in 2016 Flood

In the beginning stages of the Hope Village neighborhood, houses were being built for families who owned their destroyed homes at the time of the floods. Now, some are being built for a previously under-served portion of flood victims: renters.

"This program is creating a situation where we can build new rental units, new properties up at Hope Village, maybe restore some of the ones that were damaged, and give renters an opportunity to rent again," says United Way of the Greenbrier Valley Executive Director Erin Hurst.

While many of the rental properties will be in Hope Village, Hurst is also hoping to restore pre-exisiting homes in White Sulphur Springs.

It's not just the United Way working to get renters back in to homes. They're working with organizations like Homes for White Sulphur Springs, and Main Street White Sulphur Springs to get people back in to houses. "The United Way is funding the initiative, Homes for White Sulphur Springs is vetting applicants, and then eventually we will turn over all of the units to Main Street White Sulphur to be managed by them," says Hurst.

So, how can a renter find themselves in one of these new homes? "To qualify for this program you had to have been a renter at the time of the flood, you don't have to have been from White Sulphur Springs, however," adds Hurst. "Another piece that is a really cool part of this program is that we are introducing renters to homeowners. So, if there is a situation where you need to rent in the beginning but you can eventually become a homeowner, Homes for White Sulphur Springs will work with you to get to that place."

So far through this program 6 renters have been approved. The United Way is also gearing up for a second round of applications.