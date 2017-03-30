Family Refuge Center to Hold Annual Beacon of Hope Celebration - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Family Refuge Center to Hold Annual Beacon of Hope Celebration

Posted: Updated:

In Lewisburg, it's time for the annual Beacon of Hope luncheon.


The event is put on by the Family Refuge Center. It's a lunch to honor community members who help the non-profit all year long. There will also be awards given to community Beacons of Hope. 

"We can only do so much. We rely on what's going on out in the community, and the people in the community. So, it's very important to us to be able to give back to those people that help us throughout the year here at the Family Refuge Center," says FRC community coordinator Andrew Utterbach. 


The event is Tuesday, April 4th. It will take place at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Alumni Center. The public is welcome to attend. Lunch is served for $8.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.