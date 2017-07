A Greenbrier County man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on dozens of sexual assault charges. Charles E. Terry of Rainelle was sentenced in Fayette County on Wednesday, March 30, 2017. He was convicted on 39 counts of sexual assault in December 2016.

During the trial, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah proved the crimes happened during 2014 and 2015. A judge sentenced Terry to serve 75 to 180 years in prison.