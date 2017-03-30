Son arrested for allegedly killing father

A fight between father and son took a tragic turn on Monday, March 27, 2017. State Troopers were called to a home in Norwood Court in MacArthur at around 10:05 p.m. Investigators said Shane Walker hit his father, Jack Walker, with his fist. That knocked the man unconscious and he stopped breathing. EMTs attempted to revive him. He was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he was officially declared dead.

Shane Walker ran from the home after the fight happened. Troopers were able to find him at a nearby home where he was arrested without incident. Shane Walker is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.